United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading 3.9% Higher

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.51 and last traded at $33.25. 15,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 903,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,707 shares of company stock worth $9,047,429. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $71,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

