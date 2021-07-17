United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Raised to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.38.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $184.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.74.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $591,393.60. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

