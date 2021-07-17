Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 963,585 shares of company stock valued at $93,284,152 in the last three months.

U stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.92. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

