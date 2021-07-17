Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) is Glenview Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 534,988 shares during the period. Universal Health Services accounts for approximately 2.6% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $154,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

NYSE:UHS traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.33. The company had a trading volume of 331,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.03 and a 52 week high of $162.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.03.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

