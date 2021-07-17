USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. USD Coin has a market cap of $26.58 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.35 or 0.05984209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00129307 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USDC is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 26,569,274,649 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.