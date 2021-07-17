Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Shares of USIO stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Usio has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $141.84 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Usio will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Usio news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $250,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Parian Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Usio by 108.9% in the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,697,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 885,035 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter worth approximately $3,959,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Usio by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

