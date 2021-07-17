Valero Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VLO opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.28.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

