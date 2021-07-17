Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Issue $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

