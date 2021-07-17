VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BJK opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 83,349 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,247,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period.

