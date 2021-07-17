VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 80,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $18.74 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.54.

