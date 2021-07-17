Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.