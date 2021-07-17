Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $396.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $293.30 and a 52-week high of $402.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.27.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.