VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Up 154.5% in June

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

VACNY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VAT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $38.30 on Friday. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

