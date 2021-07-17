VAULT (VAULT) Price Tops $3.84 on Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $3.84 or 0.00012051 BTC on major exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $1,199.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00103167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00144340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,729.89 or 0.99634552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,955 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

