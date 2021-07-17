Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) CFO Buys $39,510.00 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) CFO John P. Zimmer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Vera Bradley’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after buying an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 199,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 158.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132,910 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 33.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,540 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 81,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

