Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VCYT. Truist decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.92. Veracyte has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

