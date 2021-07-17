Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Verge has a total market cap of $303.62 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00380131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000043 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,467,159,744 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

