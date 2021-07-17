Veritable L.P. Acquires 2,694 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 35.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $35.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

