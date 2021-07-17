Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Everbridge by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,129,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,562,000 after purchasing an additional 444,788 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Everbridge by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,766,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Everbridge by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,000.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Everbridge stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.07.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

