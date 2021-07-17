Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

VIAC opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

