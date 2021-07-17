Veritable L.P. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $158.82. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

