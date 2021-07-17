Veritable L.P. Has $713,000 Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,242,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 885,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,613 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Graco by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

