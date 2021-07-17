Veritable L.P. Has $784,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $153,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 69,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $38.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.81.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

