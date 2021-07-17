Veritable L.P. Purchases 436 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

BR opened at $169.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.77 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

