Veritaseum Price Hits $12.71 on Top Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $2,018.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for about $12.71 or 0.00040551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

