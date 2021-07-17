Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. Analysts expect that Veritone will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banta Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Veritone by 3.5% in the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Veritone by 28.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Veritone during the first quarter worth approximately $10,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veritone by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 66,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

