Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VRNA. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.95.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $331.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $317,187.78. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

