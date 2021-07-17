Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $317,187.78 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $317,187.78.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,028. Verona Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.95.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

