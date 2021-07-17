Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Buys 157,895 Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. bought 157,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,005.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $19.29 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $23.77.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.