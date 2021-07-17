Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 42.80 ($0.56). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 40.10 ($0.52), with a volume of 562,807 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Vertu Motors from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a market cap of £151.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.87.

In related news, insider David Crane sold 51,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £23,548.32 ($30,766.03). Also, insider Robert Forrester bought 3,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.98 ($2,351.69).

About Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

