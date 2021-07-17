Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of VICR traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.61. The company had a trading volume of 95,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.31. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $109.67. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

