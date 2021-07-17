VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 58,625 shares.The stock last traded at $64.35 and had previously closed at $64.60.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.