VideoCoin (VID) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,229.00

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $26.31 million and $37,229.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 97% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045875 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00042932 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.