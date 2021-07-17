Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Update

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,900 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the June 15th total of 460,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, insider Tom C. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,466.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander A. Seelenberger purchased 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,249.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,780 shares of company stock worth $472,999 in the last ninety days. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,011,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $31,231,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,750,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $255.63 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.