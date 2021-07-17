Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $282.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Visa stock opened at $248.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

