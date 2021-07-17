Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCAQU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition during the first quarter worth $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $300,000.

SCAQU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

