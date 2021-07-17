Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $78,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition by 12.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $303,582.94.

Shares of ASAQ stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

