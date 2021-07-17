Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $101,000 Investment in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

