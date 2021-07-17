Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFVIU. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the first quarter worth about $128,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

OTCMKTS CFVIU opened at $10.03 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.