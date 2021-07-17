Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 price target on shares of Voestalpine and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.16.
VLPNY stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 1.29.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is 50.00%.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.
