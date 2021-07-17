Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.56 price target on shares of Voestalpine and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.16.

VLPNY stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.38 and a beta of 1.29.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

