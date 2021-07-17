Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Sold by Pentwater Capital Management LP

Pentwater Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $247,937,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,297,000 after buying an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after buying an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $112,769,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,842,000 after buying an additional 1,668,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion and a PE ratio of -20.40. Vroom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $472,111.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,220.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,112,251 shares of company stock valued at $92,314,031. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

