VTEX (VTEX) Announces July 21st IPO

VTEX (VTEX) expects to raise $304 million in an IPO on Wednesday, July 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 19,000,000 shares at a price of $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, VTEX generated $108 million in revenue and had a net loss of $16.9 million. VTEX has a market cap of $3 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley and Itau BBA acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

VTEX provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) Founded in Brazil in 2000, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America, and we are expanding globally. Latin America was the fastest-growing region in the world in 2020, and yet ecommerce still represents a small fraction of the total retail market in the region. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality with about 80% of our GMV coming from large blue-chip companies (i.e. customers with more than US$10 million of GMV per year). We are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way. Whirlpool, McDonald’s, Calvin Klein, L’Oreal and Sony are among our customers. Our Collaborative Commerce approach benefits from a powerful ecosystem that includes more than 1,000 integrated solutions, 200 systems integrators, 100 marketplaces, 80 payments solutions and 50 logistics companies. “.

VTEX was founded in 2000 and has 1238 employees. The company is located at 125 Kingsway, London, England – WC2B 6NH, UK and can be reached via phone at (212) 947-7200 or on the web at http://www.vtex.com/.

