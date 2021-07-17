Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $175.35 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $114.83 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.41.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

