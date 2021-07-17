W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Short Interest Up 86.3% in June

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of WTCG stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74. W Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.44.
About W Technologies
