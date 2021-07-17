Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €139.91 ($164.60).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH opened at €123.85 ($145.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €67.72 ($79.67) and a 12 month high of €143.30 ($168.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €132.25.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.