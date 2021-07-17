Wall Street Games (WSG) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $498,747.00

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $1.60 million and $498,747.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00102895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00143936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,708.97 or 1.00098368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

