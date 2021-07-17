Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

UAA opened at $19.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.