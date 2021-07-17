Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CAHCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CA Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CA Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

OTCMKTS:CAHCU opened at $10.30 on Friday. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

