Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $622,400.00. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

MNRO opened at $61.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Monro’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.