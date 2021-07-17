Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,535.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,768.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,085 shares of company stock valued at $15,537,193 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $78.83 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

